Delavan woman in custody accused of cutting her boyfriend Thanksgiving morning
A Delavan woman is in the Walworth County Jail after police responded to a call for a person bleeding to a home on Dusk Drive in the Town of Delavan Thanksgiving morning. When they arrived to the scene, police found a man with a cut in his arm.
