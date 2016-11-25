Delavan woman in custody accused of c...

Delavan woman in custody accused of cutting her boyfriend Thanksgiving morning

A Delavan woman is in the Walworth County Jail after police responded to a call for a person bleeding to a home on Dusk Drive in the Town of Delavan Thanksgiving morning. When they arrived to the scene, police found a man with a cut in his arm.

