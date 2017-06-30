Volusia to fund operations for Hope Place, DeLand homeless shelter

The sudden departure of a nonprofit's director will not hinder the taxpayer funded shelter plan he helped orchestrate, members of the Halifax Urban Ministries board told the Volusia County Council Thursday. After hearing that assurance, the council unanimously agreed to give Hope Place, a soon-to-open family shelter in Daytona Beach, an additional $400,000 toward operating costs and another $327,000 for capital improvements.

