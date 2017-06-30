Visit from former governor/senator Bob Graham rallies Volusia Democrats
It's been a tough year for Democrats, both in Volusia County and the nation as a whole. Georgia Democrat John Ossoff's recent defeat for a vacant congressional seat was the fourth special election this year won by a Republican, despite what Democrats had hoped would prove the galvanizing effect of having Donald Trump in the White House. Democrats everywhere are looking for momentum, and the party faithful in Volusia have their work cut out as the county turned red this year for the first time with voter registration numbers showing Republicans moving just a tick past 35 percent and Democrats falling just shy of that figure.
