Shriners, concerts and model trains: 10 things to do this week Posted at

Live music and a parade will be part of the fun as the Shriners International Imperial Session takes over the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach this week. From a model train show at the Volusia County Fairgrounds to concerts at the Daytona Beach Bandshell, here are 10 things to do this week: A marketplace of more than 100 vendors will take place Saturday through Thursday at the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach, as part of the Shriners International Imperial Session.

