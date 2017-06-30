Fourth of July expected to be hot, st...

Fourth of July expected to be hot, stormy

"Scattered showers and lightning storms are expected to develop once again along sea and lake breezes," said forecaster Tony Cristaldi with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., with the highest storm chances expected over Deland, Deltona, Daytona Beach, greater Sanford, and Orlando Kissimmee-Saint Cloud, forecasters said.

