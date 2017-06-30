Fourth of July expected to be hot, stormy
"Scattered showers and lightning storms are expected to develop once again along sea and lake breezes," said forecaster Tony Cristaldi with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., with the highest storm chances expected over Deland, Deltona, Daytona Beach, greater Sanford, and Orlando Kissimmee-Saint Cloud, forecasters said.
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|Jun 30
|honeysmacks
|76
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 30
|kyman
|4
|Do you dress your pets?
|Jun 26
|PrettiestPets_com
|1
|Talkina trash: Deltona seeks 3rd party consulta...
|Jun 22
|overit
|1
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Jun 19
|bababooey1
|765
|Murder suspect wanted in Orlando caught in Deltona
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Room4 rent
|May '17
|Skye
|1
