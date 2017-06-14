Volusia couple staged burglary to hid...

Volusia couple staged burglary to hide hit-and-run, deputies say

A Deltona couple is accused of staging a burglary at their home in order to cover up a hit-and-run crash they had allegedly been involved in, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The ordeal started June 6 at East Beresford Avenue and South Amelia Avenue in DeLand, where a crash sent one person to the hospital and damaged a traffic signal, authorities said.

