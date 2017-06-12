Volusia Council to make final vote on...

Volusia Council to make final vote on Daytona homeless shelter

32 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

With the Volusia County Council one step away from allocating $4.5 million toward a 100-bed shelter, Cusack, 75, says this could be her last chance to leave her fingerprints on a possible solution. Elected to the council in 2010 and having served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives before that, Cusack doesn't have plans to return to public office once her term ends in 2018.

