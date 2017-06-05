Port Orange man convicted in DUI hit-and-run that killed DeLand teen

A Port Orange man faces up to 45 years in prison after he was convicted Wednesday of driving drunk in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager on a moped near DeLand. Craig James Howitt, 41, of Port Orange was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a first-degree felony, DUI with death, a second-degree felony, and DUI with property damage, a first-degree misdemeanor.

