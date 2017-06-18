Police charge driver after DeLand motorcyclist killed in wreck

Bobby Taylor, 32, of DeLand, was killed following a collision with a silver Mercedes sedan shortly after 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard, said city spokesman Chris Graham. Douglas Fischer, 40, was the driver of the Mercedes, which was located about a mile away with a motorcycle foot peg wedged inside the body side molding, according to an arrest report.

