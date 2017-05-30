One dead, one seriously injured in crash west of DeLand
Jay Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle, driven by 26-year-old DeLand resident Lauren Luckie, heading east on State Road 44 near County Road 42 just west of Volusia County around 7:20 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Luckie's vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes for an unknown reason, leading to a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 57-year-old DeLand resident Steven Lamar, FHP said in a press release.
