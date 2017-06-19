New DeLand chief to focus on communit...

New DeLand chief to focus on community policing

Residents can expect to see more officers up close in their communities as part of the vision of DeLand Police Department's new chief who believes community policing helps build trust and safe neighborhoods. A police substation will also be added in the Spring Hill-Candlelight Oaks areas and school resource officers in the city's schools are part of department plans, Chief Jason Umberger said Monday in his first public comments since he was sworn into office last week.

