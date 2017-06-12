Florida band Seven Kingdoms has been tested but has emerged stronger and hopeful
Camden Cruz stood on stage in a tiny club in Milan, Italy, near the end of his band's 2014 European tour and thought, "This is going to set us back two years." Flights were booked for the trip home to Florida, but Seven Kingdoms owed more than the few hundred left in its account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Mon
|RuffnReddy
|3
|Murder suspect wanted in Orlando caught in Deltona
|Mon
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Heroin (May '13)
|May 31
|Kalestales
|75
|Room4 rent
|May 29
|Skye
|1
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|May 18
|Runrun
|2
|Buy your crack on Landsdown
|May 15
|oink o hara
|2
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Str8up
|7
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC