Flood advisory in effect for southwest Volusia

Southwest Volusia residents may want to stay inside Saturday night as the National Weather Service office in Melbourne has issued a flood advisory in the area.  Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches is expected, according to NWS. Cities that will experience flooding are Deltona, DeLand, Orange City and Lake Helen.  According to scanner chatter, Orange city is "under water."

