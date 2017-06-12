Flood advisory in effect for southwest Volusia

Southwest Volusia residents may want to stay inside Saturday night as the National Weather Service office in Melbourne has issued a flood advisory in the area. Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches is expected, according to NWS. Cities that will experience flooding are Deltona, DeLand, Orange City and Lake Helen. According to scanner chatter, Orange city is "under water."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.