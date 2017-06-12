Flood advisory in effect for southwest Volusia
Southwest Volusia residents may want to stay inside Saturday night as the National Weather Service office in Melbourne has issued a flood advisory in the area. Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches is expected, according to NWS. Cities that will experience flooding are Deltona, DeLand, Orange City and Lake Helen. According to scanner chatter, Orange city is "under water."
