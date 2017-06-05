DeLand memorial remembers Pulse nightclub victims 1 year later
The friend he would talk to daily, Luis Vielma, was one of the victims in the Pulse nightclub shooting that happened one year ago on Monday. "I don't have that friend that would text me every day," the 22-year-old Orange City resident said.
