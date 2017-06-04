DeLand man ejected, dies in crash near Lake-Volusia line
A DeLand man was killed in a head-on collision Sunday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle, troopers said. Jay Sanders, 27, and Lauren Luckie, 26, both of DeLand, were in an SUV traveling east on State Road 44, troopers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|May 31
|Kalestales
|75
|Room4 rent
|May 29
|Skye
|1
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|May 18
|Runrun
|2
|Buy your crack on Landsdown
|May 15
|oink o hara
|2
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Str8up
|7
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Staticline
|764
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|Apr '17
|Skye
|2
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC