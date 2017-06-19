2 dead in DeLand crash, road closed

2 dead in DeLand crash, road closed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people late Thursday in DeLand, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Talkina trash: Deltona seeks 3rd party consulta... Thu overit 1
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Jun 19 bababooey1 765
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 12 RuffnReddy 3
News Murder suspect wanted in Orlando caught in Deltona Jun 12 RuffnReddy 1
Heroin (May '13) May 31 Kalestales 75
Room4 rent May 29 Skye 1
News Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home... May '17 Runrun 2
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC