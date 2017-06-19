2 charged with kidnapping in DeLand pizza man robbery
Two West Volusia men who police said electrically shocked a pizza delivery driver during an April carjacking were arrested this week, police said. Volusia County sheriff's deputies are looking at a similar incident that occurred near DeLand in May where the same men are believed to be the suspects, documents show.
