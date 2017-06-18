18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County parks
Half a dozen Volusia County parks were the grounds for a four-day sting operation, which resulted in the arrest of 17 men for lewd activity, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday. The five parks targeted in the sting, dubbed "Operation Park Hopper," were in Ormond Beach, DeLand, New Smyrna Beach, Deltona and Port Orange. All the men were charged with indecent exposure in public and committing lewd acts, according to arrest records.
