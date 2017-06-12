12 concerts, shows and films to fill ...

12 concerts, shows and films to fill the weekend Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The music menu is extensive and varied this weekend with offerings ranging from blues and classic rock to island and show tunes. Of the following 12 entertainment ideas, eight involve music, and they're spread east, west, north and south across Volusia and Flagler counties so you won't have to drive far to have a listen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin (May '13) May 31 Kalestales 75
Room4 rent May 29 Skye 1
News Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home... May 18 Runrun 2
Buy your crack on Landsdown May 15 oink o hara 2
Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09) May 11 Str8up 7
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) May '17 Staticline 764
Looking for woods to sleep in. Apr '17 Skye 2
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC