Volusia governments pay nearly $1M to settle shootings
A pilfered beer, a dispute at a tow yard and a realistic-looking BB gun are some of the sparks to confrontations between people and police in recent years that have produced blood, death, litigation and cash settlements. The city of DeLand's insurance company agreed last month to pay $128,000 to William Alan Cole Kitchen II who was shot along with Sean Grant in 2013 by DeLand police Officer Josh Santos at a RaceTrac gas station.
