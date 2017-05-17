Volusia County sheriffa s drug bust nets 25 suspects
More than two dozen people described as street-level drug dealers were arrested by deputies in the Volusia County sheriff's "Operation Crack of Dawn," an official said. Deputies arrested 16 suspects during Tuesday's round-up, and nine suspects were arrested in the days leading up to the operation, sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|23 hr
|heartbroken
|1
|Buy your crack on Landsdown
|May 15
|oink o hara
|2
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Str8up
|7
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|May 2
|Staticline
|764
|Heroin (May '13)
|Apr 28
|danb79
|70
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|Apr 26
|Skye
|2
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr '17
|overit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC