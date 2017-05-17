Volusia County sheriffa s drug bust n...

Volusia County sheriffa s drug bust nets 25 suspects

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

More than two dozen people described as street-level drug dealers were arrested by deputies in the Volusia County sheriff's "Operation Crack of Dawn," an official said. Deputies arrested 16 suspects during Tuesday's round-up, and nine suspects were arrested in the days leading up to the operation, sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home... 23 hr heartbroken 1
Buy your crack on Landsdown May 15 oink o hara 2
Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09) May 11 Str8up 7
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) May 2 Staticline 764
Heroin (May '13) Apr 28 danb79 70
Looking for woods to sleep in. Apr 26 Skye 2
News Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure Apr '17 overit 1
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC