Stetson University Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center Selected to Participate in Preservation Program
Stetson University's Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center is one of 75 institutions chosen to participate in the inaugural year of the program. It is home to the largest collection of art by modernist painter Oscar Bluemner, with more than 1,000 pieces bequeathed to the university by the artist's daughter, Vera Bluemner Kouba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag...
|Sun
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|May 18
|Runrun
|2
|Buy your crack on Landsdown
|May 15
|oink o hara
|2
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Str8up
|7
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|May 2
|Staticline
|764
|Heroin (May '13)
|Apr 28
|danb79
|70
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|Apr 26
|Skye
|2
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC