Stetson University Expects to Hold Record Graduation This Year
Stetson University expects to graduate 879 students at its 131st Commencement this weekend. On Friday night, May 12, Stetson will confer master's degrees on 192 graduate students at a ceremony in Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall.
