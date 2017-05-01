Some welcome rain coming Tuesday, but not for long, forecasters say

A late spring cold front is pushing across east central Florida today, triggering scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms ahead of it, according to Matt Bragaw of the National Weather Service. But while rain is extremely welcome, it won't be enough to make up for weeks without it -- forecasters expect amounts in most areas between a quarter and a half of an inch, with local downpours bringing up to an inch in a few spots -- and the storms bring their own hazards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.