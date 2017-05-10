Record heat possible as fire danger continues
Interior portions of Volusia and Flagler counties may reach record highs Thursday as the mercury is expected to top out in the mid-90s today. Daytona Beach is predicted to hit a high of 93, which doesn't quite reach the record of 96 set in 1933.
