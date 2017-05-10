Record heat possible as fire danger c...

Record heat possible as fire danger continues

Interior portions of Volusia and Flagler counties may reach record highs Thursday as the mercury is expected to top out in the mid-90s today. Daytona Beach is predicted to hit a high of 93, which doesn't quite reach the record of 96 set in 1933.

