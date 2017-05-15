Orlando mayor optimistic about DeLand...

Orlando mayor optimistic about DeLand SunRail

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who chairs the commuter train's commission, said in a recent interview that he hopes a solution for the not-yet-funded extension from DeBary to DeLand will be found during a workshop for stakeholders planned for sometime this summer. The Volusia County Council in February sought to rework its deal with the other four funding partners and state after years of waiting for a 11-mile extension north - from DeBary into DeLand - that hasn't materialized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy your crack on Landsdown 23 hr oink o hara 2
Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09) May 11 Str8up 7
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) May 2 Staticline 764
Heroin (May '13) Apr 28 danb79 70
Looking for woods to sleep in. Apr 26 Skye 2
News Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure Apr 16 overit 1
Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13) Apr '17 Sweetdot 6
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,720 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC