Orlando mayor optimistic about DeLand SunRail
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who chairs the commuter train's commission, said in a recent interview that he hopes a solution for the not-yet-funded extension from DeBary to DeLand will be found during a workshop for stakeholders planned for sometime this summer. The Volusia County Council in February sought to rework its deal with the other four funding partners and state after years of waiting for a 11-mile extension north - from DeBary into DeLand - that hasn't materialized.
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy your crack on Landsdown
|23 hr
|oink o hara
|2
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|May 11
|Str8up
|7
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|May 2
|Staticline
|764
|Heroin (May '13)
|Apr 28
|danb79
|70
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|Apr 26
|Skye
|2
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr 16
|overit
|1
|Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Sweetdot
|6
