Kingspan: 57% of Energy Procured From Renewables in 2016
Kingspan, a global manufacturer in high performance insulation and building envelope solutions, is pleased to announce it has beaten its target of generating at least half its aggregate energy use from renewable resources by 2016. Kingspan's aggregate renewable energy use was 57 percent of its total energy use in 2016, meaning the company is firmly on track to hit its goal, set in 2011, of operating at Net Zero Energy by 2020.
