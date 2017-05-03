Kingspan: 57% of Energy Procured From...

Kingspan: 57% of Energy Procured From Renewables in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Building Operating Management

Kingspan, a global manufacturer in high performance insulation and building envelope solutions, is pleased to announce it has beaten its target of generating at least half its aggregate energy use from renewable resources by 2016. Kingspan's aggregate renewable energy use was 57 percent of its total energy use in 2016, meaning the company is firmly on track to hit its goal, set in 2011, of operating at Net Zero Energy by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Tue Staticline 764
Heroin (May '13) Apr 28 danb79 70
Looking for woods to sleep in. Apr 26 Skye 2
News Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure Apr 16 overit 1
Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09) Apr 10 Rob 6
Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13) Apr 4 Sweetdot 6
News Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ... Mar '17 RuffnReddy 2
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC