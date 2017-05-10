Inland Securities names Guzzetta seni...

Inland Securities names Guzzetta senior vice president

Oak Brook-based Inland Securities Corp., the exclusive dealer-manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment and Inland Private Capital, announced Anthony Guzzetta has joined the company as senior vice president -- external wholesaler. Guzzetta will serve as an external wholesaler working to build relationships with current and new financial advisors in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

