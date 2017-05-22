Family mourns Pierson girl killed in accident
PIERSON - Darian Dearborn bounces on the back of a powerful horse kicking dirt as it rounds a barrel on a competition course. That's the picture grieving family and friends of the 17-year-old Taylor Middle-High School junior say they're holding close to their hearts a week after her death in a car crash.
