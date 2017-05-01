DeLand hospitable to Hotel Putnam pro...

DeLand hospitable to Hotel Putnam proposal

DELAND - City leaders are signaling they want to continue working with a developer to restore the downtown Hotel Putnam to a version of its Roaring '20s glory. In a workshop Monday, DeLand city commissioners gave consensus to move forward in partnering with Sarasota developer Tony Collins to revitalize the 1923 building by investing $500,000 in the project.

