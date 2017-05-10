DeLand cop undergoes double-lung transplant; fundraiser planned

When DeLand police Officer Constantine "Dino" Procos started getting winded earlier in his workouts toward the end of last year, the 57-year-old chalked it up to getting old. But it wasn't aging, and on Tuesday the former skydiving instructor underwent a double-lung transplant without which he was given six months to a year to live.

