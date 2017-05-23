DeLand boy shot by pellet rifle in critical but stable condition
A 5-year-old DeLand boy remains in critical but stable condition Thursday morning after being shot in the head with a pellet rifle, police said. Jayden Gonzalez was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando after being shot in the head about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, a report said.
