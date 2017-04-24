DeLand: Best Americaa s Main Street?

DeLand: Best Americaa s Main Street?

Downtown DeLand is once again competing for a national best Main Street title, with a grand prize of $25,000. The city has reached the quarterfinals of the America's Main Street competition, and officials are urging residents and supporters to help by casting votes in an online poll.

