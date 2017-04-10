After Daytona shelter deal, others line up for Volusiaa s help with ongoing expenses
An act of generosity by the County Council toward aiding the homeless could wind up costing Volusia County nearly a million dollars a year to keep three separate shelters up and running. After the council broke with its stated principles and agreed last month to fund operating costs for a homeless shelter in Daytona Beach, the leaders behind two other homeless shelter projects are requesting more money this week to help with their ongoing costs.
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|Fri
|danb79
|70
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|Apr 26
|Skye
|2
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr 16
|overit
|1
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Apr 15
|jjj
|763
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|Apr 10
|Rob
|6
|Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13)
|Apr 4
|Sweetdot
|6
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
