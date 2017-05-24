5-year-old boy shot in the head with pellet gun, police say
A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot in the head with a pellet gun, according to DeLand police. Several children were playing with a pellet gun about 3:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East Carolina Avenue when the boy was shot, police spokesman Chris Graham said.
