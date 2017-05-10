3 Things to Do Monday

3 Things to Do Monday

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Will Smith stars as a man who retreats from life after his young daughter dies, then comes to realize that even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty. Free; reservations are not required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy your crack on Landsdown 10 hr Fed Up 1
Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09) May 11 Str8up 7
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) May 2 Staticline 764
Heroin (May '13) Apr 28 danb79 70
Looking for woods to sleep in. Apr 26 Skye 2
News Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure Apr 16 overit 1
Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13) Apr '17 Sweetdot 6
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC