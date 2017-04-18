Volusia school officials tout benefits of borrowing $135M

You don't have to be an AP calculus student to understand that a Volusia County school district consideration to borrow at least $135 million for capital projects would steer the district deeper into debt - one that must be paid off with a limited pool of funds from half-cent sales tax revenues. But district officials see other cost-saving equations at play by borrowing millions in bonds in order to jumpstart top priorities on a long - and growing - list of capital needs.

