Police hear gunshots, find man dead in neighborhood near DeLand

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Volusia County deputies are investigating after finding a man dead in a neighborhood just south of DeLand on Tuesday, about 30 minutes after police reported hearing gunshots in the area. DeLand police officers were patrolling near South Clara Avenue and West Beresford Avenue around 10:15 p.m when they heard gunshots, according to the Sheriff's Office.

