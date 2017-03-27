Nine hurt in DeLeon Springs crash with lane closures
DELAND - A crash that injured nine people, including children, in DeLeon Springs has closed two lanes on one section of US-17. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Katrina Street and US-17, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. Both the northbound and southbound left lanes are closed. The Volusia County Professional Firefighter's Association Facebook page states nine people were injured in the crash with entrapment, and seven of those injured were children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar 22
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 19
|Needh
|55
|Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ...
|Mar 13
|Alien Touch
|6
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Mar 4
|Rigidridertld
|764
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Mar 2
|Maryland2Flordia
|11
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar '17
|KooK
|16
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC