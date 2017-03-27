Nine hurt in DeLeon Springs crash with lane closures

DELAND - A crash that injured nine people, including children, in DeLeon Springs has closed two lanes on one section of US-17. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Katrina Street and US-17, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. Both the northbound and southbound left lanes are closed. The Volusia County Professional Firefighter's Association Facebook page states nine people were injured in the crash with entrapment, and seven of those injured were children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.