News of Record for Tuesday, April 18, 2017
COUNTY JAIL DOCKET : Mathew A. Turner, 29, St. Augustine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia; Michael Ross Aguanno, 24, DeLand, court violation ; Darlena L. Jones, 46, Port Orange, public assistance fraud; Hannah Rebecca Pick, 35, DeLand, unlawful use of a two way communication device, solicitation to deliver a controlled substance; Carl Robert Epley Jr., 29, Port Orange, possession of paraphernalia, sale or possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a child care center or school , possession of a controlled substance; Maris E. King, 31, Daytona Beach, grand theft of more than $300 but under $5,000; Braden Glenn Rosberg, 19, Orange City, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Deon Lamar Jackson, 45, Daytona Beach, criminal mischief, aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older; Jeffrey T. Palmer, 33, Daytona Beach, lewd or lascivious ... (more)
