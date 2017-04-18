Lane: 90 years ago in DeLand, crowds watched Floridaa s last hanging
Ninety years ago, Charles Brown's hanging drew big crowds in DeLand. And no wonder, it was the last time anyone in Florida would be executed like that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin (May '13)
|21 hr
|Westpalm
|56
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr 16
|overit
|1
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Apr 15
|jjj
|765
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|Apr 10
|Rob
|6
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|Apr 6
|Tahn
|1
|Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13)
|Apr 4
|Sweetdot
|6
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar 22
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC