Independent cancer center opens office in Oviedo
Mid Florida Cancer Centers, an independent practice in Central Florida, recently opened its fourth facility in Oviedo , adding to its existing locations at DeLand, Orange City and Sanford. The 17,000-square-foot center provides medical and radiation oncology and it's perched behind Oviedo Medical Center, which is HCA 's newest hospital in Central Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
