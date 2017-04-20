Ibram X. Kendi Presents Social Justic...

Ibram X. Kendi Presents Social Justice Lecture at Stetson University

DELAND, Fla., April 20, 2017 - As part of its continuing Social Justice Lecture Series, Stetson University will host a lecture by Ibram X. Kendi, Ph. D., titled "Black Students and the Redefinition of Racist Ideas."

