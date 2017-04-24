For Sale: 6 BR/4 Bath Home in Deland Florida, US$612,000
"ATHENS OF FLORIDA" HALF-WAY BETWEEN ORLANDO THEME PARKS AND DAYTONA BEACH LAND - 10 ACRES / 4 HECTARES; HOUSES ALLOWED: 4 PER ACRE 2-STORY 3,000 FTA2 / 278.7091 MA2 6 BEDROOMS AND 4 BATHROOMS AND A STUDY, SUITED TO SEVERAL MONTHS STAYS DRIVEWAY: 100 YARDS / 91.44 METERS GREAT ROOM WITH D O U B L E H I G H GLASS DOORS TO BACKYARD P R O V I D I N G N A T U R A L L I G H T BUILT-IN WALL -TO- WALL GLASS COLLECTORS' CASE WOOD FLOORS AND WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE The Online Classified Ads can be up to 100 words long, include links and a large photo .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for woods to sleep in.
|17 hr
|Skye
|2
|Heroin (May '13)
|Wed
|Wrongguy
|66
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr 16
|overit
|1
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Apr 15
|jjj
|763
|Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09)
|Apr 10
|Rob
|6
|Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13)
|Apr 4
|Sweetdot
|6
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC