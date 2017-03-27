Eustis woman continues blueberry farm despite sudden loss
Situated between Eustis and DeLand down a scenic dirt road off State Road 44, Sand Hill Blueberries is preparing for its spring harvest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ...
|Mar 22
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mar 19
|Needh
|55
|Sons of illegal immigrants valued at sheriff's ...
|Mar 13
|Alien Touch
|6
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|Mar 4
|Rigidridertld
|764
|heroin (Feb '14)
|Mar 2
|Maryland2Flordia
|11
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar '17
|KooK
|16
|Dad chases nude boy from daughter's room with pipe (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Mad Dad Phart
|2,003
Find what you want!
Search Deland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC