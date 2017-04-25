Euro surges to 5-month high against d...

Euro surges to 5-month high against dollar after French election

Supporters of Macron head of the political movement En Marche ! or Onwards ! and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election celebrate after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris Centrist candidate and former minister of economy Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday came out on top in the first round of the French presidential election , according to projections by several pollsters. Hamon quickly conceded defeat but declared "the left is not dead" and urged supporters to back Macron.

