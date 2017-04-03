Developer proposes plan for DeLanda s blighted Hotel Putnam
A developer wants to breathe new life into one of the city's most visibly blighted buildings and is asking the city for more than $1 million to help accomplish the task. Tony Collins wants to revitalize the vacant Hotel Putnam, creating apartments along with possible museum space.
