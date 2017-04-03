DeLand homeless solution gains support as site shifts
West Volusia cities are continuing to get on board with a DeLand homelessness project that was adjusted slightly last week. DeBary has agreed to contribute $20,000 annually for the next five years to help fund the operating expenses of a project that would add 20 crisis shelter beds and a day center offering services such as job and mental health counseling at The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia.
