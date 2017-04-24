DeLand fire now 85 percent contained; firefighters attacking hot spots

Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire that jumped State Road 44 east of DeLand on Thursday and forced the road to remain closed overnight, sending commuters between DeLand and New Smyrna Beach on lengthy detours. At 5 p.m. Friday, the fire was considered 85 percent contained, said Julie Allen, a wildfire mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service district that includes Volusia and Flagler counties.

