Daytona State Summer Sessions Looming...

Daytona State Summer Sessions Looming Large

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Capital Soup

Daytona State College registration is moving fast toward summer classes that start May 16 and June 29. Plus, fall registration is now open. Current and new students should sign up soon to assure a seat, says Ken Matthews, associate vice president for enrollment services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin (May '13) Apr 21 Elroy 57
News Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure Apr 16 overit 1
News Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07) Apr 15 jjj 763
Any gay bars in deland? (Oct '09) Apr 10 Rob 6
Looking for woods to sleep in. Apr 6 Tahn 1
Anybody know Willie D'Rell Williams? (Mar '13) Apr 4 Sweetdot 6
News Deputies: Deltona woman arrested after toddler ... Mar '17 RuffnReddy 2
See all Deland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deland Forum Now

Deland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Deland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC